Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: GOTCHA! K-9 Nabs Gun-Toting Ex-Con After NJSP Foot Chase From American Dream Into Meadows
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Florida Man Wanted On 2 Warrants Busted With Sword In Hudson Traffic Stop: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Secaucus Police
Secaucus Police Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A Florida man wanted on two warrants was busted with a sword during a traffic stop in Hudson County, authorities said.

Alain Diaz, 48, was stopped by Secaucus Police just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Diaz, of Hialeah, Florida, was found to have an outstanding NCIC warrant issued out of Hopatcong with no bail and an outstanding warrant out of Jersey City totaling $50, police said. 

Diaz was also charged with a weapons offense for being in possession of a sword, as well as three motor vehicle summonses, Miller said.

Diaz was being held in the Hudson County Jail pending an appearance in court.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.