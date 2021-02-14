Firefighters Extricate Crane Operator When Machine Topples In Bayonne

A crane operator was hospitalized with minor injuries after his machine tipped over, trapping him inside, Sunday morning in Bayonne.

City firefighters were dispatched to Global Terminals on Port Jersey Boulevard where they found a heavy-duty container lift used to move shipping containers rest on a stack of containers, around 10:45 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Bill Bartos said.

Firefighters used an aerial bucket to remove the operator, who was taken to Bayonne Medical Center by McCabe Ambulance with minor injuries, the deputy chief said.

“The quick and professional response by our firefighters led to the safe removal of this equipment operator without further injury or property damage," Bartos said.

The PAPD, BPD, BOEM, and JCFD also responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.