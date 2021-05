Firefighters battled a 3-alarm house blaze as temperatures soared up to 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out on W. 27th Street between JFDK and Avenue A sometime around 3:45 p.m.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say a firefighter was injured. Bayonne OEM did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for info.

Several streets were closed. The fire was reportedly under control as of 5 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.