A row of businesses in West New York went up in flames Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The blaze broke out in one of the shops sometime after 4:15 a.m. on Bergenline Avenue.

A Carvel ice cream shop, BBQ joint, and smoke shop were among the businesses impacted, abc7 says.

It quickly climbed to a multi-alarm fire, bringing multiple companies to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

