Temps hovered just over 90 degrees as firefighters worked to knock down a blaze that tore through a Hoboken building Monday, Aug. 8.

The fire broke out at 324 Madison St., and was under control just before 4 p.m.

The blaze was called in as a deck fire on the third floor, according to initial and developing reports.

