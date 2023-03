Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze at a West New York home early Monday, March 27.

The fire at the 58th Street home broke out around 4 a.m. in the driveway or garage, abc7 reports.

The blaze then spread to the first and second floors of the home, the outlet reports. One firefighter apparently suffered a minor injury, abc7 said.

