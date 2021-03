A fire at a popular Bayonne ice cream shop closed several streets Monda afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Magic Fountain, located at the corner of Broadway and 43rd Street, around 2:10 p.m.

Flames were shooting out of the attic at the 1.5. story building when firefighters arrived.

The cause was under investigation.

