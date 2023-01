The Hudson County Regional Arson Taskforce was investigating a fatal fire in Weehawken New Year's Day.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of a building at 708 JFK Blvd. East around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, preliminary reports show.

One victim was pulled from the building but life-saving efforts ultimately failed.

No further information was immediately available.

