Ex-Hudson County Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring

A 44-year-old Connecticut man formerly of Hudson County was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said.

Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, CT, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On June 2, 2021, Quarshie was living in North Bergen when filed a second claim for the same piece of jewelry.

Quarshie was charged with one count of insurance fraud and arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He was released on a summons pending his first court appearance, which is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.