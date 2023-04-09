Contact Us
DWI Staten Island Dad Had 2 Kids In Car When He Seriously Injured Hudson County Cyclist: PD

Cecilia Levine
Bayonne Police
Bayonne Police Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department Facebook

A 45-year-old DWI Staten Island driver had his two children in the car when he struck a 37-year-old pedalcyclist, leaving him severely injured, authorities in Bayonne said.

Rainier J. Solis struck the victim near Route 440 south and East 22nd Street around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The cyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while Solis was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, DWI and assault by auto, Amato said.

