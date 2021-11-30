DWI Jersey City Driver Who Seriously Injured Teen Had Toddler Unrestrained In Car: Prosecutor

A DWI driver had an unrestrained child in his vehicle when he struck and seriously injured a 15-year-old girl then fled the scene over the weekend in Jersey City, authorities said.

Boris Marroquin Solorzano, 30, was arrested Nov. 29 on additional charges stemming from the Saturday, Nov. 27 crash, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Police responded to Delaware Avenue at Duncan Avenue around 3:30 p.m., where the teen pedestrian had been struck by Marroquin Solorzano's 2009 Honda Accord, which was later found on Condict Street, Suarez said.

Marroquin Solorzano was arrested on suspected DWI.

The victim was rushed by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where was being treated for critical and life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Marroquin Solorzano’s 4-year-old daughter was found to be unrestrained in the back of his Accord at the time of his arrest on Saturday, Suarez said.

He was arrested Monday at the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor in Jersey City without incident on charges of:

One count of Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1.1, a third- degree crime;

One count of Causing Serious Bodily Injury While in Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Being Unlicensed in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:40-22b, a fourth-degree crime;

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(2), a second-degree crime.

Following his arrest, Marroquin Solorzano was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first appearance.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Jersey City Police Department with the arrest.

The collision continues to be actively investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Collision Unit at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

