DWI Driver Found Slumped Over Wheel After Hoboken Pedestrian Hit-Run: Police

A 31-year-old DWI driver from Roselle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene over the weekend in Hoboken, authorities said.

Jamil Simms was slumped over the wheel when police found his car a block from the crash scene at 7th and Adams Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka said.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Simms was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, Mecka said. While at headquarters he refused to provide breath samples. He was later released on a summons to a responsible party.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.