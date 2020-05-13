Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Driver Who Led Police On High-Speed Hudson County Chase Facing Drug Charges

Valerie Musson
A Bayonne man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase across Hudson County, authorities said.
A 22-year-old driver who led police on a high-speed chase through Hudson County is facing numerous drug charges, authorities said.

Zachary H. Nemiri of Bayonne was driving a 2003 Acura in the area of Kennedy Boulevard and 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Bayonne police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Nemiri sped away as Bayonne Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, traveling into Jersey City and eventually coming to a stop in the area of Seaview Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard, Amato said.

More than 50 grams of marijuana, as well as THC candies and narcotic paraphernalia, were found in Nemiri’s vehicle, authorities said.

Further investigation also revealed that Nemiri had two arrest warrants out of the Harrison Municipal Court, police said.

Nemiri was transported to Hudson County Jail in Kearny, where he was charged with eluding police, possession of over 50 grams of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and other drug charges. He also faces the charges connected to the two outstanding warrants.

