Driver In North Bergen Hit-Run, 20, Found Weeks Later In Delaware

The 20-year-old driver in a North Bergen hit-and-run that seriously injured a 47-year-old woman was located after several weeks in Delaware and arrested, said authorities who charged her.

Diana Smith, of Elsmere, DE, was behind the wheel of a black Honda Civic that struck the West New York woman at the intersection of Boulevard East and Riverview Drive North, in James J. Braddock Park July 13 around 5 p.m., Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari said.

A male passenger left the car and fled on foot through the park then south on Park Avenue, as Smith took off -- leaving the woman lying in the street, Schillari said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical center with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle was located in Elsmere, DE, and local authorities were able to identify Smith as the driver of the vehicle, Schillari said. It was later determined Smith was also the driver on July 13.

Smith arrived at the Hudson County Sheriff's Operation’s Division around 8 a.m. Monday, where she was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in serious bodily injury, Schillari said. She was also found with warrants for unpaid fines out of River Edge and Jersey City, according to Schillari.

Smith was being held in the Hudson County Jail.

