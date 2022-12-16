Contact Us
Driver Dead After Tractor Trailer Pushes Her Disabled Car Into 2 Other Trucks On NJ Turnpike

Cecilia Levine
Zadira Reyes
Zadira Reyes Photo Credit: Zadira Reyes LinkedIn

A 32-year-old North Bergen woman died when her car became disabled on the New Jersey Turnpike and was pushed by a tractor trailer into two other vehicles, killing her early Friday, Dec. 16, authorities said.

Zadira Reyes' Hyundai Elantra broke down on the northbound side in the travel lanes of Elizabeth around 2:20 a.m. near milepost 100.8, New Jersey State Police said.

The impact of being struck by a tractor trailer sent Reyes' car into a tanker truck and a bobtail, police said. 

Reyes was pronounced dead while the driver of the tractor trailer, which overturned, suffered minor injuries.

