Two women were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries in a Jersey City shooting Monday night, officials said.

Police responding to reports of shots fired found the 18- and 23-year-old victims near Bergen and Lexington avenues around 9:20 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

Both were rushed to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

