DEVELOPING: Woman Shot In Face In Jersey City

A woman was apparently shot in the face Monday morning in Jersey City, sources told Daily Voice.

The incident allegedly occurred near Oak Street and MLK Drive around 8:25 a.m.

She woman was apparently shot in the lip and suffered broken teeth, but appeared to be breathing as of 8:38 a.m., sources told Daily Voice.

City officials did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.