DEVELOPING: 6 Shot In Jersey City, 2 Reported Dead

Six people were shot with reports of two dead Friday night in Jersey City, Daily Voice sources and initial police reports say.

Gunshots broke out just before 11 p.m. at 16 Brinkerhoff St., initial police reports say.

U/D Jersey City, NJ - Brinkerhoff St & Crescent Ave - Mass Shooting - Total of 5 people shot in this incident, 2 of which are reported to be in traumatic arrest. — NorthJersey Dispatch (@NNJnews) May 22, 2021

Several victims were located in the area with some arriving at Jersey City Medical Center, preliminary police reports say.

Daily Voice's emails to spokespeople with the Jersey City Police Department and Hudson County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.