DEVELOPING: 15-Year-Old Victim Shot In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
JCPD
JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening in Jersey City, sources tell Daily Voice.

The incident occurred at 47 Rutgers Ave. around 9:10 p.m., developing reports say.

Nearly a dozen shots were fired, radio transmissions say. Unconfirmed reports say the boy was shot in the leg.

Three hours prior, two victims were shot on Bright Street and suffered non life-threatening injuries, sources say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

