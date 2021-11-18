Contact Us
Details Released In Latest Jersey City Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit
Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

An 83-year-old woman was seriously injured in Jersey City's latest hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

The woman was crossing JFK Boulevard at Harrison Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:20 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The driver was in a red or maroon vehicle and fled the scene, Suarez said.

Meanwhile, the victim was in critical condition at Jersey City Medical Center.

The events surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

