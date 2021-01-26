Death Of Hudson County Inmate Who 'Fell From Bed' Under Investigation

The death of a 50-year-old inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Center is under investigation.

Corrections officers responded to the cell of Jason Sworn after his cellmate told them he had fallen out of bed and was complaining of chest pain around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The responding officers attempted to perform CPR and used the defibrillator on Sworn.

The nurses at the facility, as well as the EMTs from Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, also responded.

Sworn was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m.

The in-custody death is being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner. As is standard protocol, the death was also reported to the Office of the Attorney General, Division of Criminal Justice.

