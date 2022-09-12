Dad Shoves Unfed Child To Ground As Punishment Outside Secaucus Hotel: Police

A dad is facing charges of child endangerment after shoving one of his children to the ground at a Secaucus hotel, authorities said.

Officers called to the Red Roof Inn on the Meadowlands Parkway around 12:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 for a welfare check found the 36-year-old Secaucus man, who admitted to shoving his own child as a "means of discipline," Police Chief Dennis Miller tells Daily Voice.

The man was jailed based on the fact that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and the condition of the room, in addiction to the fact that the children had not been fed, the chief said.

He was charged with child endangerment.

