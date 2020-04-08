COVID-19: Woman Who Kept Mom, Kids In Filth Deliberately Sneezes On Target Customer, Police Say

A Jersey City woman whose two sons and mother were found last year in a feces- and flea-infested home deliberately sneezed on another customer during an argument at the local Target, authorities said Wednesday.

Detectives who investigated the COVID-related incident at the 14th Street store last week signed complaints against Bernadette Bisogno, 49, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Bisogno, who had prior unspecified run-ins with the victim, sprayed saliva on the victim’s coat and skin, Grewal said.

She was charged with harassment, simple assault and violating state coronavirus emergency directives and was released pending court action.

City police arrested Bisogno last September and charged her with child endangerment and elderly neglect after finding two of her children – ages 12 and 16 – and their 83-year-old grandmother living in dog feces, flies and fleas at a Wayne Street home.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency took custody of both boys. The mother was hospitalized and eventually recovered.

The Liberty Humane Society also removed nine mixed-breed dogs who police said were covered in mange, mites and fleas.

Neighbors called police after they were overcome by the odor of urine and feces, which drew large numbers of biting insects, authorities said at the time.

