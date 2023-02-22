Couple Found With Meth, Rifle During Route 3 Traffic Stop: Police

A routine traffic stop of a Chevrolet sedan led to drug and weapons offenses for a New York couple in Hudson County, authorities said.

Police spotted the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driving on the white, dotted lane marker along Route 3 east for a significant distance around 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Secaucus, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Officers stopped the car and conducted a consensual search of the vehicle the Joshua Hakes, 39, and Diane Dziaba, 44, were riding in, Miller said. That's when they found a large quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a Remington Game Master Pump Action .243 caliber Rifle, the chief said.

Both Hakes and Dziaba, of Bath, NY, were arrested on drug and weapons offenses.

