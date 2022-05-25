Burglary Suspect Attempting Escape-Swim Across Passaic River Missing For Days

Police have launched a massive search for a 33-year-old Belleville man who told his wife he planned on swimming across the Passaic River after burglarizing a truck, authorities said.

Hector L. Nieves was reported missing to Kearny police by his 24-year-old wife, who dropped him at his car at 175 Passaic Ave., in Kearny (the LA Fitness parking lot) just after 1 a.m.

She waited a short distance away, but Nieves later became the suspect in a truck burglary at that time and location and was allegedly chased off by the truck’s owner.

Nieves reportedly called his wife while running from the scene and made statements indicating that he was planning to swim across the Passaic River and that she should pick him up near the Comfort Suites in Newark.

Nieves is described as a Hispanic male of medium complexion, 6’0” tall, and approximately 150 pounds. He reportedly has a chest tattoo that reads “show no love,” an upper back tattoo that reads “feel no pain,” and star tattoos on each shoulder.

Nieves was last reported as wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve Carhartt brand shirt with white letters on the sleeve, dark work pants, black "Jordan" brand sneakers, a Carhartt brand baseball hat with yellow lettering, and a black mask over his face.

