BREAKING: Children Among Victims Of Massive Elizabeth Blaze

Firefighters rescued several people including children from an Elizabeth apartment fire Monday evening, sources tell Daily Voice.

CPR was in progress for at least one of three victims of the blaze at 871 Elizabeth Ave., as of 6:15 p.m., sources say.

A medevac was expected to transport a burn victim to the hospital.

The blaze had climbed to five alarms in less than 45 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

