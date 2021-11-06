Boy, 16, Charged In Deadly Jersey City Shooting

A 16-year-old boy was charged in a Jersey City shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead.

The teen was charged as a juvenile in the April 13 killing of Rodney Wallace, on June 10, inside of a store at 245 Old Bergen Road, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Wallace was Wallace with gunshot wounds to the upper body around 11 p.m. April 13. He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds and the manner of death to be homicide.

A second victim, a 22-year-old man, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was treated at the Jersey City Medical Center.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may follow.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.