Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown Of Hoboken University Medical Center

A bomb threat that came in through 911 calls prompted a lockdown of Hoboken University Medical Center Sunday, police said.

There was no visible threats of danger when a man called in the threat from a pay phone around 2 p.m., Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante said.

"There are no evacuations at this time," Ferrante said in a tweet. "The area near the hospital is closed to traffic so law enforcement can do their assessment."

The Jersey City Police Department and Hudson County Sheriffs sent K-9 units to investigate.

There are no evacuations at this time. The area near the hospital is closed to traffic so law enforcement can do their assessment. Hudson County Sheriffs & Jersey City PD have sent K-9 units to assist with the check of the hospital. Detectives are already investigating the call. — Chief Ken Ferrante (@KenFerrante) July 19, 2020

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.