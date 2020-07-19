Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown Of Hoboken University Medical Center

Cecilia Levine
HobokenUMC
HobokenUMC Photo Credit: Google Maps

A bomb threat that came in through 911 calls prompted a lockdown of Hoboken University Medical Center Sunday, police said.

There was no visible threats of danger when a man called in the threat from a pay phone around 2 p.m., Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante said.

"There are no evacuations at this time," Ferrante said in a tweet. "The area near the hospital is closed to traffic so law enforcement can do their assessment."

The Jersey City Police Department and Hudson County Sheriffs sent K-9 units to investigate.

