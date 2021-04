Authorities were investigating the discovery of a body wrapped in a tarp in Bayonne late Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found in a wooded area near the northbound side of Route 440 by the 63rd Street exit, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

No further information was released. Check back for details.

