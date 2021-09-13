Body Recovered From Passaic River

A body was recovered from the Passaic River in Hudson County Monday afternoon, police reports say.

The New Jersey State Police Marine Unit was apparently dispatched to the area of the river near 1st Street in Harrison around 2:15 p.m.

Last week, the bodies of a young couple who were swept away in Hurricane Ida's floodwaters were recovered from the river.

As of Monday, a Little Falls woman who witnesses said was also swept into the river by the current remained missing.

No further details were immediately released.

