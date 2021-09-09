Contact Us
Body Found Near North Bergen Elementary School ID'd As Jersey City Man, 24

Cecilia Levine
McKinley Elementary School in North Bergen
McKinley Elementary School in North Bergen Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of a 24-year-old Jersey City man was found Thursday morning near an elementary school in North Bergen, authorities said.

Police responding to a call of a deceased man found in a parking lot near 3200 Liberty Avenue found Marquis McCleod just before 7 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

