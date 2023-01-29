Body Found Near Newark Bay: Prosecutor

A man's body was found Friday, Jan. 27 off the Hudson County shoreline, authorities announced.

The discovery was made on the shoreline of Newark Bay near the Thomas W. Zito Bayside Apartments, and pronounced dead around 3 p.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The Cause and Manner of death of are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Bayonne Police Department are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

