Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City

A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.

The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The house had been vacant since suffering heavy damage in a fire in August 2021. Demolition stopped immediately upon the discovery and members of the Jersey City Fired Department used their equipment to safely gain access to the structure and to remove the body.

The cause of death does not appear suspicious.

Almost exactly a month to the day, a body was found at a construction site on Charles Street.

