Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Falling, Hitting Head In North Bergen: Police

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he fell off his bike and hit his head on rocks in North Bergen on Tuesday, April 11, according to police.

The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was traveling downhill on Granton Avenue and hit the sidewalk, which caused his fall, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Officers are investigating, but do not believe any foul play was involved, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.