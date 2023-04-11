Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Hackensack Man, 21, Killed In Grisly Route 46 Hit And Run ID'd, Search For Car Continues
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Falling, Hitting Head In North Bergen: Police

Sam Barron
A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off his bike and hitting his head on rocks in North Bergen.
A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off his bike and hitting his head on rocks in North Bergen. Photo Credit: North Bergen Police Department Facebook

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he fell off his bike and hit his head on rocks in North Bergen on Tuesday, April 11, according to police.

The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was traveling downhill on Granton Avenue and hit the sidewalk, which caused his fall, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Officers are investigating, but do not believe any foul play was involved, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.