Bayonne PD: Police Pepper Spray Unruly Ambulance Patient Who Bit Officer, Spit In Patrol Car

A 51-year-old ambulance patient was arrested after biting an EMT and refusing to wear a face mask earlier this week in Bayonne, authorities said.

James Watson, of New York City, was told to leave a McCabe ambulance after refusing to wear a mask Tuesday morning, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato told HudsonTV. Watson threw an item from the ambulance and spit in the cruiser while arriving at the scene -- 21st Street and Avenue E, around 10:40 a.m., Amato said.

While police tried restraining him, Watson bit an officer, breaking skin -- which required medical treatment, according to Amato. Watson continued resisting arrest as more officers arrived on scene for backup, police said.

Watson tried biting each officer that tried to subdue him, forcing authorities to use pepper spray, Amato said.

Watson was eventually placed into handcuffs and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Amato said. He was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

It was unclear why Watson was being treated by EMTs.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.