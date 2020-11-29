Bayonne PD: Drunk Man Involved In Fight Shoves Officers During Arrest

A 44-year-old drunken man involved in a fight shoved Bayonne police officers arresting him later on at his house, authorities said.

Jose M. Santiago was arrested around 8:50 p.m. Saturday night, from his West 21st Street home, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Police first responded to the area on reports of two people fighting, one possibly in possession of a gun, Amato said.

No one was at the scene when police arrived, but the officers were able to get Santiago's address, and were let inside his home by another resident to continue the investigation, police said.

When they arrived, Santiago -- in an "apparent intoxicated and excited state" became angry and yelled at the officers, Amato said.

Santiago then put his hands on an officer's chest in an attempt to push him out of the apartment, authorities said. He also repeatedly grabbed the officer's arm, prompting another officer to help release Santiago's grasp and place him under arrest, Amato said.

"Santiago resisted arrest by tensing up and refusing to be handcuffed as he repeatedly pulled his arms away from the arresting officer," Amato said.

"Officers were able to subdue Santiago and place him into handcuffs."

After locating and speaking with the other individual involved in the fight, it was determined that no gun was involved and Santiago was transported to the Bayonne Medical Center to receive treatment for a pre-existing foot injury.

