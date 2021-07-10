Bayonne Man Charged In Hit-Run That Seriously Injured 31-Year-Old Jersey City Woman

A Bayonne man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 31-year-old Jersey City woman earlier this year, authorities said.

On March 24, the woman was crossing Palisade Avenue just south of Bowers Street in Jersey City Heights when she was struck by a four-door sedan driven by Magdy Botros, 51, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Botros fled the scene, and authorities have been looking for him ever since.

He turned himself in to detectives at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office in Jersey City on Thursday morning.

He is charged with one count of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury.

Botros was released on a summons complaint.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.

