Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HER? Police Seek Help Finding Missing Paramus Girl, 16
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bayonne Councilman Remains Hospitalized Week After Newark Industrial Accident

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bayonne Second Ward Councilman Sal Gullace
Bayonne Second Ward Councilman Sal Gullace Photo Credit: John R Cupo Facebook

A Bayonne councilman remains in the hospital one week after being injured in a Newark industrial accident.

Second Ward Councilman Sal Gullace was hurt at Advance Environmental Recycling Inc., in Newark when a truck operated by Direct Waste Services struck his leg, HudsonTV.com reports.

Gullace, employed by the Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA), was working as a solid waste facility contract monitor at the time of the incident. 

Gullace under went several surgeries for non life-threatening injuries and was recovering as of Sunday at University Hospital in Newark, HudsonTV says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.