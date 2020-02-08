Bayonne Councilman Remains Hospitalized Week After Newark Industrial Accident

A Bayonne councilman remains in the hospital one week after being injured in a Newark industrial accident.

Second Ward Councilman Sal Gullace was hurt at Advance Environmental Recycling Inc., in Newark when a truck operated by Direct Waste Services struck his leg, HudsonTV.com reports.

Gullace, employed by the Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA), was working as a solid waste facility contract monitor at the time of the incident.

Gullace under went several surgeries for non life-threatening injuries and was recovering as of Sunday at University Hospital in Newark, HudsonTV says.

