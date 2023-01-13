Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: SLEAZY PASS: Feds Charge Bi-State Duo With $1M Pennsy Turnpike Toll Scam
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bayonne Bridge Jumper's Body Recovered: Report

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Bayonne Bridge
Bayonne Bridge Photo Credit: Bayonne Office of Emergency Management

A dead body was pulled from the Kill Van Kull early Friday, Jan. 13 after the individual jumped off of the Bayonne Bridge, Hudson County View reports

Port Authority officials said that the New York Police Department's Habor Patrol recovered the body at about 9:40 a.m., and confirmed that the victim had jumped, the outlet wrote. 

The victim was then pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, though their identity was not reported. The incident did not affect bridge operations, the View added. 

Port Authority officials did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment. 

Click here to read the full report from HudsonCountyView.com.

If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline toll-free 24 hours a day by dialing 988. 

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.