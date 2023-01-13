Bayonne Bridge Jumper's Body Recovered: Report

A dead body was pulled from the Kill Van Kull early Friday, Jan. 13 after the individual jumped off of the Bayonne Bridge, Hudson County View reports.

Port Authority officials said that the New York Police Department's Habor Patrol recovered the body at about 9:40 a.m., and confirmed that the victim had jumped, the outlet wrote.

The victim was then pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, though their identity was not reported. The incident did not affect bridge operations, the View added.

Port Authority officials did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here to read the full report from HudsonCountyView.com.

If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline toll-free 24 hours a day by dialing 988.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.