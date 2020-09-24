Authorities: 'Suspicious' Man Busted With Large Knife, Methamphetamine At Meadowlands Hotel

A 47-year-old Queens man was found with a knife and large quantity of methamphetamine at a hotel in Hudson County, authorities said Thursday.

Secaucus police responded to the Red Roof Inn on reports of drug activity found Frank Morrow acting suspiciously around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Chief Dennis Miller said.

An inquiry turned up a large knife and more than an ounce of methamphetamine, Miller said.

Morrow was arrested on several drug and weapon charges, and lodged in the Hudson County Jail pending a court appearance.

“As the Chief of Police, I am committed to listening to citizen complaints and having them proactively investigated," Miller said.

"Transient patrons who come to some of our local hotels to commit nefarious acts will continue to be targeted.”

Anyone with information regarding any suspicious activity at any hotel in Secaucus can contact the Secaucus Police Anti-Crime Unit at (201) 330-2052, email spdtips@secaucus.net, or anonymously on our website www.secaucuspolice.org.

All calls will be kept confidential.

