Authorities Probe Jersey City Murder Suicide

Authorities were investigating a Jersey City murder suicide Sunday morning.

Police responding to reports of a suicide attempt near Montgomery Street and Exchange Place found Man Mohan Mall, 37, unresponsive in the Hudson River just before 8 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

About 30 minutes earlier, police responded to his home on Christopher Columbus Driver and found an unresponsive woman -- later identified as Kothari Garima, 35, with trauma to her upper body. Garima lived with Mall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"While it appears at this time that these deaths are the result of a murder-suicide, the final determination is still pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office," Suarez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.