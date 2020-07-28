Authorities: NJ Hospital Guard Stole From 3 Patients Including Who Died Of Coronavirus

A security guard at a Hudson County hospital stole thousands of dollars worth of valuables and cash from three patients -- one who died of COVID-19, authorities charged.

Danny Rivera, of Jersey City, took more than $500 in cash and $20,000 in jewelry on April 28, May 29 and July 15 from Hudson Regional Hospital patients, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

All three patients had their money and valuables stores in a secure hospital safe that Rivera, 40, had access to, Miller said.

Rivera, 40, was charged July 22 with three counts of theft and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, after a search of his home turned up some of the proceeds, Miller said.

“We are fully cooperating with authorities on the recent arrest of a former member of our security staff,” Hudson Regional Hospital spokesman Ron Simoncini told NJ.com.

“Out of respect for the investigation, we cannot comment further except to say that for an employee to steal from patients under our care insults every principle of Hudson Regional Hospital’s existence and we deeply regret the incident."

Rivera was being held in the Hudson County Jail although the offenses were remanded to municipal court.

