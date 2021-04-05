Authorities: Man Breaking JC Hotel Windows Dies, Westwood Friend Charged With Criminal Mischief

One man died and another was arrested after both were found breaking hotel windows in Jersey City in the early morning hours Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called to The Westin at 479 Washington Boulevard on reports of two men breaking windows on the 21st floor around 4:35 a.m., Jersey City Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man lying on the lobby stairs. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Authorities did not release the deceased man's name or cause of death.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Jordan Rubin, of Westwood, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

