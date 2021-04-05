Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: PA Man Nabbed Collecting 950 Pounds Of Khat At Newark Airport
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Man Breaking JC Hotel Windows Dies, Westwood Friend Charged With Criminal Mischief

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Westin in Jersey City
The Westin in Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

One man died and another was arrested after both were found breaking hotel windows in Jersey City in the early morning hours Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called to The Westin at 479 Washington Boulevard on reports of two men breaking windows on the 21st floor around 4:35 a.m., Jersey City Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man lying on the lobby stairs. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Authorities did not release the deceased man's name or cause of death.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Jordan Rubin, of Westwood, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.