Authorities: Kearny Detective Shoots At Heroin Dealer Ramming His Car Into Another Officer

A Kearny police detective certainly had his coworker's back Friday morning.

The detective fired his gun at an accused heroin dealer, who tried ramming his car into another officer after being caught in a drug deal with a juvenile, authorities said.

Members of the Kearny Police Department's street crimes unit saw a man later identified as Quamid Johnson, 25, in a drug deal with a juvenile on Franklin Place around 9:20 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Johnson drove his car directly at an officer ordering him to stop while trying to flee, Suarez said.

A Kearny detective fired at the vehicle, which sped away from the area and led police on a pursuit into Newark, the prosecutor said.

Once in Newark, Johnson lost control of the car and crashed on Broad Street and Raymond Boulevard, Suarez said.

Johnson was apprehended near 222 Market St., and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, then released into police custody.

At the time of his arrest, Johnson had 600 wax folds of heroin, or 182 grams – and approximately $500 in cash, Suarez said.

Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and various drug offenses, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As is standard protocol, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has been notified and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is working in conjunction with the State Attorney General.

