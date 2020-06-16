Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Kearny Church Youth Leader Sexually Assaulted Teen Girl At Church

Cecilia Levine
Esteban Ruiz, 21, met the teen victim at the Good Shepherd Church in Kearny, where he sexually assaulted her "in his capacity as a youth leader," authorities said.
A Kearny church youth group leader is charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a church.

Esteban Ruiz, 21, of Kearny met the 16-year-old at the Good Shepherd Church in Kearny in April 2018, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

"Ruiz met the victim in his capacity as a youth leader at [the church]," Suarez said.

Ruiz, who currently works for the Centro de Adoracion in Hackensack, was arrested at his home Monday evening without incident. He is facing charges of sex assault and child endangerment.

Anyone who wants to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234. 

