Authorities Investigating Deadly Shooting That Killed Jersey City Woman

Authorities are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one woman dead in Jersey City.

The city's police officers responded to a report of shots fired near 217-219 MLK Drive around 8:30 p.m., where they found an unresponsive woman, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman, later identified as Aieshia McFadden, 36, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound in her torso, Suarez said. She was pronounced dead at approximately 9:10 p.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

"The Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department," Suarez said, noting no arrests had been made as of 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

All information will be kept confidential.

