Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Suburban Police Officer Sabotages Porch Pirates From JC, Bronx
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities Investigating Deadly Shooting That Killed Jersey City Woman

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
217-219 MLK Drive
217-219 MLK Drive Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one woman dead in Jersey City.

The city's police officers responded to a report of shots fired near 217-219 MLK Drive around 8:30 p.m., where they found an unresponsive woman, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman, later identified as Aieshia McFadden, 36, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound in her torso, Suarez said. She was pronounced dead at approximately 9:10 p.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

"The Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department," Suarez said, noting no arrests had been made as of 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/

All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.