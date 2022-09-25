Authorities ID Man, 28, Shot Dead In Hoboken

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday, Sept. 25 in Hoboken, authorities said.

Christopher Garcia, of Hoboken, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso near 560 Marshall Drive around 3:25 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:56 a.m. The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

