Authorities ID 2 Killed In Jersey City Shooting That Left 4 Others Hurt

Authorities have identified the two people who died in Friday night's Jersey City shooting, in which four others were injured.

Randolph Black Jr., 25, and Jason Crutcher, 26, both died as a result of the shooting on Brinkerhoff Street just before 11 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Among those injured were three men, ages 25, 26, and 35, and a 20-year-old woman, Suarez's office said.

Police responding to reports of gunshots just before 11 p.m. found Black unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso in a vehicle near Crescent Avenue, authorities said. He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead approximately 15 minutes later, Suarez said.

Crutcher was found nearby with gunshot wounds to the torso, arms and legs, police said. He was treated at the scene before being transported by EMS to JCMC, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:50 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was found near 55 Crescent Ave., with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, while a 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso and a lower extremity, authorities said.

They were both treated at the scene before being transported by EMS to JCMC for treatment.

the 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to an upper extremity and was transported privately to JCMC where he was treated for his injuries.

The woman was found inside a business at 110 Monticello Ave., where she was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. She was transported by EMS to JCMC where she was treated for her injuries.

All of the injured victims are in stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

