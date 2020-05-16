Authorities: Combative Hudson Woman Refuses To Resist, Removes Face Guard To Spit At Police

A 20-year-old Secaucus woman twice removed face guards to spit at police -- and kicked one of them in the groin -- while battling them from her home to headquarters and then on the way to the hospital, authorities said.

Secaucus officers responding to a 911 hang up in which screaming could be heard in the background “encountered what they described as an irate and combative” woman, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Margaret O’Leary “approached police and pulled at one officer’s vest, then kicked the same officer in the groin,” Grewal said.

O’Leary refused medical attention when an ambulance arrived, after which police took her into custody, the attorney general said.

“At police headquarters, O’Leary reportedly became combative again,” refusing to be fingerprinted, Grewal said.

As officers tried putting her in an ambulance, O’Leary “removed a spit guard and spit at an officer,” he said.

Once in the ambulance, she removed a second spit guard and spit at another officer.

Police charged O’Leary with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and two counts of spitting on them, as well as resisting arrest and refusing to be fingerprinted, a disorderly persons offense.

