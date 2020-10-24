Attempted Murder-Suicide Reported In Jersey City

A man shot his girlfriend multiple times and then turned the gun on himself this week in Jersey City, initial police reports say.

The man shot his girlfriend multiple times in the knee and neck and then himself in the head around 11 p.m. Thursday, on Clarke Avenue, unconfirmed reports say.

Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment Saturday.

The man and woman were taken to Bayonne Medical Center then transported to Jersey City Medical Center. A third victim was also reportedly hospitalized with unknown injuries.

A car linked to the incident was reportedly recovered by authorities.

